LG Wing: ‘attached’ phone appears in video

Bold cell phone still in the conceptual stage, the LG Wing had new details revealed. The Android Authority website obtained a video that would show the alleged device in operation, as well as information about a likely price of the device.

The video shows the smartphone in operation coupled to a car and with dual function, proving to be quite useful for drivers and those who need multitasking resources. The main screen displays the directions and navigation application, while the secondary screen can serve as a music player, answer phone calls and more.

In addition to the clip, information from South Korea indicates that the LG model will be the most expensive phone in the history of the South Korean manufacturer. It can go for around 1.9 million won – approximately R $ 8.8 thousand in direct currency conversion.

If confirmed, the value is even greater than some of the current foldable smartphones on the market, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. In addition to the annex, which is a rotating screen, the thin and light structure of the device is what makes the value more expensive. The company has recently bet on innovations in the visual that go against market trends, as in the case of the LG G8X model. Instead of being foldable, it features two screens side by side.

The model can be revealed already in September or October 2020 in the country, but there are no details on technical specifications or a more concrete launch date. Keep an eye on TecMundo for more news.



