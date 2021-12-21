LG Will Feature Soundbar As Audio Highlight At CES 2022

LG: South Korean manufacturer LG has started to unveil the products that will be displayed and detailed during CES 2022, one of the biggest global technology fairs. In the audio department, the flagship of the brand has already been revealed: it is the LG Soundbar S95QR, a top-of-the-line model that is, according to the company, the first in the world with center speakers pointed upwards.

With this new feature, there are a total of five speakers in this position, two of them in separate boxes and the other three in the main bar. This ensures better definition in the audio and increases immersion and realism by transforming the room into a true playback booth.

The S95QR has a 9.1.5 surround sound system and output power of up to 810W. It even supports standards such as Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and even IMAX Enhanced technologies, with three-dimensional audios for compatible content.

In addition to improving the soundbar itself, LG brought to the 2022 model better specifications for wireless parallel speakers, now with six audio channels and new drivers, not to mention sound distribution for angles up to 135º — ideal for guarantee quality even in small rooms.

The new LG Soundbar will also feature dedicated gaming solutions, improved connectivity to the manufacturer’s TVs and voice commands via Google Assistant and Alexa.

Make a note of it in the diary!

The first major technology event of the year, CES 2022 will run from January 4th to 7th, 2022 and, little by little, the brand should disclose even more electronics that will be displayed in detail at the fair.