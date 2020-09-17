LG Velvet is launched in Brazil for R $ 4,299

This Thursday (17), the LG Velvet arrived in Brazil. After being listed on some e-commerce sites, the smartphone with a different design began to be officially sold in the country for R $ 4,299.

The smartphone has an elegant design, with the rear cameras positioned vertically, as if drops of water are falling. The body of the device is curved both at the front and at the rear, which gives it a somewhat oval appearance. The device is IP68 certified against water and dust.

The 6.8-inch OLED screen has an integrated fingerprint sensor, while the triple rear camera has a 48 MP main sensor accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide and a 5 MP depth sensor. The front camera has 16 MP.

With a 4,300 mAh battery, the LG Velvet arrives in Brazil with a Snapdragon 845 processor, a model launched by Qualcomm in 2017. The premium intermediary also has 6 GB of RAM, 128 internal storage and a 4,300 mAh battery.

The LG Velvet comes in Aurora White, Aurora Gray and Illusion Sunset.

LG Velvet specifications:

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845G

Display: 6.8 inch 20.5: 9 FHD + P-OLED Cinematic FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)

Memory: 6GB RAM / 128GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Rear Camera: 48MP (F1.8) / 8MP wide angle (F2.2) / 5MP depth (F2.4)

Front camera: 16MP standard (F1.9)

Battery: 4,300 mAh

Operating System: Android 10

Size: 167.2 x 74.1 x 7.9mm

Weight: 180g



