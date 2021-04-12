LG Velvet gets the expected update!

LG Velvet is getting the update. As LG says goodbye to the smartphone market, it continues to offer updates to some of its current phones. The company, which has promised Android 12 and 13 for its phones that are already on the market, is increasing its devices with Android 11.

Expanding the Android 11 list, LG will present the expected update to the Velvet model this week. Note that the next update includes the Android security patch for March. At the same time, LG will provide update support for other models until the fourth quarter of the year.

The LG Velvet device will benefit not only from Android 11, but also from other software updates that will be released in the next two years. On LG’s Korean website, KBench, it became clear that the Velvet and Velvet LTE models will also benefit from Android 12 and Android 13 software.

LG Velvet features

Velvet, with glass front and back, has a weight of 180 grams and a thickness of 7.9 mm. The phone, which comes with a 6.8 inch screen, offers 1080 × 2460 resolution. Velvet, powered by Snapdragon 845, has an 8-core processor. It also offers 128 GB of storage space and 6 GB of RAM with this processor.

The phone has a total of four cameras, three at the back and one at the front. On the battery side, Velvet, which comes up with a 4300 mAh battery, has 15 W fast charging support.

LG models that will receive Android 11 update

LG Velvet 4G

4G LG G8S

LG Wing

LG K52

LG K42

LG V50

LG V50S

LG Q31

LG Q51

LG Q52

LG Q61

LG Q70

LG Q92

LG Q9 One

LG models that will receive Android 12 and 13 update