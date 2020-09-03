LG Velvet 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset

In addition to having checked here that LG has already scheduled another event in Brazil, which possibly will provide the official announcement of the LG Velvet 4G with Snapdragon 845 on board, we have the announcement that the manufacturer will start making available another variant on the international market.

Officialized in the United States in partnership with the operator T-Mobile, the new LG Velvet 5G exchanges the Snapdragon 765G chipset for one signed by MediaTek, being revealed by the plug included in the official website of the operator that this device will feature the Dimensity 800, being therefore the same version seen on the Google Play Console in late July.

In addition to the chipset signed by MediaTek, we also have that it offers a slightly simpler set, partly in line with the 4G version, betting on the offer of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On screen, nothing changes. With this, it is seen in this new LG Velvet the same 6.8 “P-OLED Full HD + with 20.5: 9 aspect ratio, integrated digital reader and notch in drop format to house the 16MP front camera. rear, in addition to the same design, we also have the same three sensors of 48MP, 8MP and 5MP.

Another point that was also changed in the new device is the energy capacity, with the 4,300mAh battery replaced by a 4,000 mAh battery, something that will possibly end up having an impact when we talk about autonomy.

According to T-Mobile, the device will be made available on a promotional basis for US $ 588 (~ R $ 3,106) with installments up to 24x, starting on September 10.



