LG Velvet 2 Pro, Canceled Cell Phone, Had Buttonless Design

LG Velvet 2 Pro: Promotional materials for the LG Velvet 2 Pro, cell phone canceled by the brand, were released on Thursday (3) by the informant FrontTron. According to the information, the device had a buttonless look and cutting-edge data sheet.

In the images, the black, gold and purple colors of the device are shown. It also has a format similar to the original Velvet, with the cameras and LED flash aligned on the rear. The highlight, however, would be the “minimalist, evolved and premium” design without buttons and with fewer “holes” around the casing.

The device had a USB-C input on the bottom and outputs for microphones and speakers, but could only adopt the eSIM standard for communication. In the images, it is also mentioned that he would keep glass and aluminum (in the frame) as the main materials.

State-of-the-art cameras and h’ardware

The LG Velvet 2 Pro wouldn’t be a premium mid-tier like Velvet was. In place of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (5G) or Snapdragon 845 (4G) chipsets, the company would bring the Snapdragon 888, the manufacturer’s high-end model. The datasheet would still be composed of 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and 4,500 mAh battery.

The device’s cameras have 64 MP, 12 MP and 8 MP sensors — main, wide-angle and 3x optical zoom, respectively. In the main camera, the device would feature a Sony sensor with support for capturing images in 10-bit HDR and improved stabilization. The device would also be able to record videos in slow motion (240 fps) with the widest camera.

The cell phone will not reach the market because the LG Mobile division was closed after recording years of operating losses. More recently, the same FrontTron reported that LG would be selling some leftover devices to employees. Among them, the Velvet 2 Pro is mentioned. The end of production of devices took place at the end of May.