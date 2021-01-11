LG unveils new 27 ” gamer monitor with HDMI 2.1

LG confirmed the launch of a new 27 “monitor with a focus on games. This is the LG UltraGear LG27GP950 model, which had the first details revealed in a digital catalog released by the manufacturer as part of the products that will be revealed during CES 2021 .

The LG27GP950 is a 4K screen (3840 x 2160 pixels) with Nano IPS technology, with a refresh rate of 160 Hz and up to 1 ms response time – important technical specifications for those who want to use the monitor to play and can’t miss a moment of the action. VESA DisplayHDR 600 technology ensures better contrast in videos and games.

But the highlight of the launch is the support for HDMI 2.1 connectivity – guaranteeing a variable refresh rate, low latency and fast frame transport.

The edges are very thin, in addition to having a movable base that allows the customization of the angle and height of the model. Many of the features suggest that it is an upgrade to a display already on sale, the 27GN950-B.

The LG27GP950 should be detailed later on Monday (11), as part of the virtual conference held by LG at CES 2021.