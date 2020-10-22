LG Ultragear 27GN950, everything you could want

Finally the monitor we were waiting for? Gaming has become a very important market niche for hardware and peripheral manufacturers.

Video games made the first sound cards essential, doing the same with dedicated graphics cards, optical mice, mechanical keyboards … until they reached chairs and desks designed exclusively for playing with a PC.

It has taken too long for the monitor to be considered the fundamental tool that it is. Perhaps because technological adaptation is not so affordable or due to the simple convenience of some manufacturers who saw no need to invest in a peripheral that, yes or yes, should accompany each PC sold, monitors have suffered a technological stagnation inappropriate for the world of the hardware. It was not until the arrival of e-Sports, and the realization that having the best technology was a competitive advantage, that the performance of the monitors were finally put to value.

Until 2013 and the appearance of the first 144Hz monitors, gamers worried little more than the size of the screen. Since that year we have learned to look in the “specs” sheets for terms such as G-Sync compatibility, the HDMI or DisplayPort version, HDR certification and, above all, the type of panel, its resolution, its speed and its latency. .

Also from that moment the players have been forced to choose or, rather, to resign. If we wanted a really fast panel, we had to give up its color. If we wanted color fidelity, we would forgo low latencies, and if we wanted resolution, we would still have to forgo everything else. The perfect monitor did not exist, the one that would provide everything required to the best monitor to play. Until now.

LG Ultragear 27GN950

In recent years, really complete monitors have been announced. We have seen them at trade shows and in manufacturers’ press releases. We were excited about hype and cymbal presentations of impressive configurations, to later see how the product was never marketed or was at such an absurd price that it is as if it had not. However, the trend was clear and we were getting closer to being able to have “complete” monitors.

Today, 2020, manufacturers such as Asus, Acer, Dell or even Razer, or NVIDIA itself, announce the availability of monitors capable of satisfying all our wishes, but LG has been the first to put that product on the table so often desired during the last years.

The Koreans LG are the most important manufacturer of panels for televisions and with their OLEDs they have set the bar that the rest try not to exceed, but to equalize, opting a large part of this competition to buy the panels for their televisions from them. Therefore, this manufacturer’s commitment to gaming monitors is great news for us.

Focusing on the product that concerns us today, the Ultragear 27GN950, it’s time to start with its features. Some features that do not stand out on their own, since we have been watching IPS monitors 4K, HDR or with frequencies of 160HZ for a long time … The extraordinary thing is to see all these characteristics gathered in the same product, without giving up anything, and with a price within the normal.

Thus, the GN950 is a 27-inch panel, with a 4K resolution (3840×2160), IPS illuminated by LG’s Nano IPS technology, with a base frequency of 144hz, overclockable to 160hz, VESA HDR600 certification, response time of 1ms GtG , input latency less than 4ms, 10bit color, 1000: 1 contrast ratio and compatible with G-SYNC and FreeSync.



