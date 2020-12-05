LG UHD ThinQ AI TVs arrive in Brazil from R $ 2,350

This Friday (4), LG announced that UHD ThinQ AI TVs arrived in Brazil. TVs with 4K resolution and a competitive price promise high image quality and cinematic experience on models that reach up to 86 inches.

The highlights of the TVs are the integration with three virtual assistants that support commands in Portuguese – LG ThinQ AI, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa – and the high quality of the images.

Models can trigger commands for other smart devices in the home, such as lights and speakers. In addition, virtual assistants also answer quick questions, including reminders for the day, the weather forecast and even placing orders in delivery apps.

“Our new line arrives to raise the standards of the UHD (4K) market, combining performance with style and delivering powerful and technological resources to the consumer, which before were limited only to premium lines”, said Igor Krauniski, general manager of television products of LG Electronics in Brazil.

The LG UHD ThinQ AI models come in 4K, HDR (HDR10 and HLG) resolution and support the most popular streaming services in Brazil, offering exclusive LG Channels functions, sports alerts, and native integration with Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. In addition, the models have Bluetooth surround and run the webOS system.

With the arrival of the LG UHD ThinkQ AI, there will be 12 new models in LG stores and partner retailers with values ​​starting at R $ 2,349.



