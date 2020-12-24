LG UHD 50UN8000 TV: a smart 4K for less than $ 460

In late 2020, LG launched its new 4K UHD ThinqAI TVs with screens up to 86 inches. With a suggested launch price of R $ 2,350, we tested a 50-inch unit and brought the main highlights of the brand’s entry model, the LG UHD 50UN8000.

Design and connections

With a metal finish, LG UHD 2020 does not bring refinement to the brand’s intermediate and premium models, offering slightly thicker edges. However, it remains with a beautiful and understated design.

The support base requires a relatively large piece of furniture for the assembly, since they are separated at each end of the device, but this also has its positive point, since the TV is not “wobbly”.

The 50-inch model weighs 12.1 kilos and the base adds only 200 grams to the set and, for this reason, needs to be positioned on the sides of the device to offer more security.

The connections at the rear include 2 USB inputs, 4 HDMI 2.0 inputs, RF antenna input and optical digital output. A negative point is that, unlike the Samsung Crystal UHD, for example, it does not have a channel or other scheme that allows you to organize the cables on the back of the device. No HDMI 2.1 around here either, but this is common on more basic TVs.

Operating system and remote control

LG chose to maintain the same operating system as more advanced models, WebOS 5.0. It brings the main pre-installed streaming services and even more options for download in the online store. Anyone who wants to mirror smartphone content can use Apple AirPlay or Miracast.

It is also possible to perform actions via voice command using Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri, via Apple HomeKit. The proprietary LG ThinQ AI platform also allows you to find channels, search for videos on the internet or view the weather forecast via voice commands.

The Smart Magic remote control is also the same found on more expensive LG models, such as the NanoCell and OLED. It has an integrated microphone, quick access to apps and favorite functions, scroll wheel and buttons dedicated to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.



