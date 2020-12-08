LG to outsource production of intermediate smartphones

LG announced on Monday (7) that it is reorganizing the mobile phone division. Thus, one of the first changes will be to outsource the manufacture of the basic and intermediate smartphones line.

This is an attempt by the South Korean company to cut costs while competing with Chinese rivals. In this case, the movement occurs after the company faces an operating loss for 22 consecutive quarters.

As part of the restructuring of the mobile phone division, LG made changes in the research and development sector by ending certain positions. With this, the company will concentrate its efforts only on the creation of premium cell phones.

Meanwhile, the outsourcing process is related to the creation and manufacture of new devices considered to be entry and intermediate models. Thus, the main company will only put its brand on the product that will reach stores.

In part, the decision can bring benefits to consumers. That’s because third-party manufacturers will be able to use the opportunity to create better devices than the main company itself has produced in the past.

Analyst Opinion

For analysts, the move shows that LG is aware that it needs to outperform Chinese companies. Therefore, it sought a way to add value to low-cost models by turning to third-party manufacturers – as well as competitors.

However, it will take a major effort by the South Korean brand to erase the failure of the past 5 years. For example, it is not even among the seven companies that sold the most handsets in the third quarter of 2020.

“Even if LG supplies its products without marketing work, it cannot beat Chinese companies that are very good at it,” said Tom Kang, an analyst at Counterpoint, for the Reuters agency.



