LG to launch foldable TV in October

Right after foldable phones, foldable televisions don’t come to mind for now, but LG is taking it. According to reports in South Korean media, Korean technology giant LG is preparing to launch its foldable television model. How will this TV of LG, which is preparing to introduce its popular foldable product next month?

LG, who loves innovations on the TV side, has drawn attention with its smart TV with rotating screen, LG Wing. LG’s foldable TV with 65-inch screen that rises from a television unit and can be folded inwards was first seen at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in the USA last year. The advantage of the OLED screen is that it can bend or roll freely since it has no backlight, so this TV used an OLED screen.

Here is the exciting development, after LG organizes an event for its customers in Seoul, the company is expected to launch the foldable screen TV in late October.

So what does this television do? Simply put, the TV can fit inside the special television unit, like a cloth or movie screen. This TV from LG has three view options. The full view, the state in which part of the screen is seen, and the view to hide the TV.

LG’s OLED RX TV (named as such), like other members of the company’s 2019 OLED series, has a 2nd generation Alpha 9 smart processor and features new display algorithms with LG’s ThinQ AI technology and Amazon’s Alexa as well as Google’s It offers the assistant to the users.

The TV also includes HDMI 2.1, high frame rate (HFR) support, enhanced audio return channel (eARC), variable refresh rate (VRR) and automatic low latency mode (ALLM). LG’s OLED television is equipped with Dolby Atmos to provide a better experience.

October, which includes all the other developments about television, should be expected.



