LG to introduce furniture concept designs at CES 2021

LG will launch its Furniture Concept Devices at CES 2021. In doing so, it will offer an interactive experience that allows participants to design a virtual living space with devices that can be customized according to their tastes.

LG, one of the leading white goods companies in the world, blurs the boundary between the latest technology devices and design furniture with these new products. The collection in question includes the InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator, Fridge and Freezer pair, microwave oven, dishwasher, water purifier, WashTower and Styler.

The ability of these products to integrate effortlessly into any environment is enhanced by luxurious materials that can be mixed and matched to order, and a variety of modern, understated colors, the company says. LG’s Furniture Concept Appliances package, which offers consumers a multitude of materials and color combinations to choose from, allows users to customize each product according to their personal taste and the décor of any room in their home.

Appearance of Furniture Concept Devices; It is achieved through the use of different and high quality coatings, including stainless steel, glass, metal and Fenix, an innovative material with advanced coating technology designed by Italian Arpa Industriale. Opaque, fingerprint resistant and pleasant to the touch, Fenix ​​is ​​said to be extremely durable as well as have a timeless but distinctly modern appearance.

LG prepares virtual gallery for CES 2021

With the innovative experience provided by the virtual gallery at CES 2021, LG offers visitors the opportunity to experience the extraordinary versatility of the collection online. Visitors will be able to design the interior they imagine and fill the interior with LG Furniture Concept Devices in the colors and finishes they want.

LG Furniture Concept Appliances are multipurpose products that offer the best in both form and function, said Lyu Jae-cheol, Head of LG White Goods and Air Conditioning Solutions. We developed this collection, a stylish combination of furniture and high performance home solutions, to help pave the way for a more unified, spatially integrated home. ” He spoke in the form.

To experience LG Furniture Concept Devices in a virtual living space, LG’s virtual exhibition stand can be visited at CES 2021 from January 11th.



