LG Stylo 7 images show different rear panel design

LG announced the Stylo 6 model that came with the pen last May. The South Korean company seems to be working on this phone’s tracker right now. Images of the phone, which is said to be called LG Stylo 7, show a 6.8-inch screen with a camera hole in the upper middle.

The rear panel design of the LG Stylo 7 also looks interesting. The cambered camera and pen protrusions are visible on the back of the smartphone. The phone is said to have 170.6 x 77 x 8.6 mm dimensions.

Looking at the bottom edge of the LG Stylo 7, 3.5 mm from left to right respectively. headphone jack, microphone, USB-C jack, speaker grille and pen holder catch the eye. The power button on the side of the phone also functions as a fingerprint scanner.

Details about the LG Stylo 7 are not yet clear. However, it will not be a surprise to hear information about the phone’s processor and battery capacity in a short time.



