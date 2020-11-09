LG Starts Offering Its Coronavirus Mask In Some Markets

South Korean technology giant LG has started to sell its new mask called Puricare in some markets. The company’s new mask manages to keep 99.97% of airborne particles away from the user’s mouth and nose.

The COVID-19 epidemic, which killed more than 1.2 million people worldwide, has changed many things in our daily life. It has become extremely necessary and necessary to wear a mask to protect from the disease and prevent its further spread.

With the widespread use of masks, many different masks have emerged. Companies like Apple and Disney produced their own masks. South Korean technology giant LG was among the companies producing its own masks. The company released its battery-powered, air-purifying face mask.

Air-purifying face mask from LG

LG’s mask called Puricare Wearable Air Purifier is a small system that cleans the air for your face. The company previously released Tone Free TWS wireless headphones, which have a self-cleaning case.

LG’s new mask comes with an 820 mAh battery and two embedded fans. These fans, along with two replaceable H13 HEPA filters, keep 99.97% of the airborne particles of the mask away from your mouth and nose. In addition, these Puricare face masks can be changed and recycled. It even integrated a system that tells its users when to change the H13 filters on their masks into the ThinQ application.

The company has also developed a carrying case for the mask. This case can clean itself within 30 minutes with UV-C rays, just like the Tone Free headphones mentioned above. Announcing that the mask will be available at the end of the year, the company has begun offering it to various markets, including some key regions in Asia and the Middle East. There is currently no information about the price of the mask.



