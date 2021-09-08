LG Shows New Tougher, More Foldable Screen for Mobile Phones

LG has been officially out of the mobile device market since April 2021, but that doesn’t mean it will abandon making components for these devices.

LG Chem, the South Korean components and chemicals division, introduced a new display technology called Real Folding Window. It is a layer for mobile device panels that is “hard as glass, but with foldable areas that are as flexible as plastic”.

The secret is on the outside of the material: instead of being pure tempered glass, LG has wrapped the material in a thin layer of polyethylene terephthalate, the famous PET. At the same time, this ensures high temperature resistance, impact protection and also flexibility to bend without causing cracking.

Another positive point is that movement can happen in all directions. The manufacturer also guarantees that it has reduced the marks left by the movement of the hinge at the points where the movement takes place — which can apply to smartphones and even notebooks.

When does it hit the market?

LG Chem plans to begin mass production of the technology in 2022, so that it will appear in commercial products the following year. The idea is to go head-to-head with Samsung, currently the leader in the folding sector and also the main manufacturer of displays in the sector.