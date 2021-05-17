LG Sells Canceled Cell Phones, Like the Velvet 2 Pro, to Employees

LG: Already officially out of the smartphone market, LG is gradually unraveling what remains of the company’s mobile device division.

The latest action, according to a leak specialist, is that the South Korean is selling only to employees the models that were left in the factories before they were officially announced.

According to posts by user @FrontTron on Twitter, the devices sold include the LG Velvet 2 Pro, also known by the code name “Rainbow”, which would be the 2021 successor to the top-of-the-line LG Velvet. The model would be launched in Black, Bronze and Ivory versions.

LG Velvet 2 Pro (LG Universal 2nd Gen, LG Rainbow, LM-V700N) Unlocked unit

Approx. 3000 units

Resale prohibited

Black, Bronze, Ivory

Avail. only to Korea LG employees (max. 2 unit per person)

Around USD 170

Around 6 months of After Service (while parts last)

No software updates pic.twitter.com/mSuRpUQDa8 — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) May 15, 2021

Apparently, only 3 thousand units were produced and each employee can buy a maximum of two devices for a price that, in currency conversion, costs approximately US $ 170 (about R $ 890 in direct conversion). Each model will have a six-month warranty and support until components are available, but there are no scheduled system updates.

The model would have as one of the highlights a touch-sensitive button for volume and energy, without the traditional relief of the physical pieces on the sides. In addition, the camera layout looks similar to the model that was launched, with three rear sensors. The camera for selfies would be a notch in the shape of a drop of water in the center of the display. The OLED screen is 6.8 “, with Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

LG Rollable

Still according to the post, another device that had its production closed in half will also be sold internally: the LG Rollable, the model with a roll-up screen that first appeared quickly at CES 2021. New information about the commercialization of this device has not been revealed.

LG has not confirmed the sale of devices to employees in South Korea.