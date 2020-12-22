LG Rollable: ‘Rollable’ will be more expensive than foldable

After a few bets popping up in the media about a possible release date, more tips about the LG roll-up screen smartphone – including its price – arrive via Twitter.

According to the tweet from user @cozyplane, the LG Rollable, also called the LG Slide, the launch of the product is planned for March 2021, but could be delayed until June.

As for the price, the leaker states that the roll-up will arrive in stores for US $ 2,359 (about R $ 12,300 in direct conversion), which is a very high value when compared to the already very expensive Galaxy Z Fold 2 , Samsung’s foldable, launched last September for US $ 2 thousand (R $ 10.4 thousand).

Details of LG Rollable

Although not official, the leaked specifications confirm some tips already released by LG in a quick teaser in the launch video for the LG Wing, such as a likely 7.4-inch screen when rolled out, as it is thought to be 6 inches when “rolled”, although there is no confirmation about it.

This setting projects screen aspects of 20: 9 in smartphone mode, 16: 9 in video mode, and 3: 2 in productivity. The smartphone’s processing would be in charge of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chip, and an impressive 16 GB RAM, all powered by a 4,200 mAh battery.

However, even more concrete information is not available, either about the design of the device or even about the name: a roll-up (LG Rollable) or slide (LG Slide) line will follow. As the curiosity about the product is great, news is likely to unfold soon.



