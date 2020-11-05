LG Rollable: A breath of fresh air in smartphone design

LG is committed to reinventing itself this year and is doing different studies for it. It has created new product groups called Universal and Explorer for “normal” and experimental smartphones, respectively. It has also adopted a new naming system that moves away from single letters and numbers to make its phones more memorable. After LG Velvet and LG Wing, the company’s next extraordinary phone could be the LG Rollable. This estimate is based on a trademark application filed in Europe.

Samsung is now in mind with its foldable phones. LG may also be trying to keep itself in mind with rotatable or roll-up displays. The company offers a rotatable OLED TV model currently on the market. Now it seems a matter of time before it offers this technology in more portable sizes.

LetsGoDigital noted that LG filed a trademark registration application with the European Union Intellectual Property Office just this week for the LG Rollable name. The text in the application file makes it clear that this is not related to LG’s already existing line of foldable TVs. We clearly understand that they are all about smartphones; It talks about cell phones, wireless headsets, battery chargers and even electronic touchscreen pens.

LG’s passion for rollable devices has not been a secret until now. A new patent registered in the US shows a rather interesting shape that this phone, now in the Explorer line and known as Project B, could take. The device, which is claimed to bear the name LG Rollable, will not have a screen placed on the slide mechanism. Instead, the screen will slide off the side of the phone and the device will turn into a tablet with a near-square screen shape.

LG isn’t the only company dealing with this particular format. TCL was showing not one, but two prototypes for its foldable phone concept. However, the Chinese company has yet to show up in the market with a real product. LG is expected to introduce this product in the first quarter of 2021.



