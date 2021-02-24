LG released from WebOS, Smart TVs other manufacturers

South Korean manufacturer LG announced on Wednesday (24) that it is opening the webOS operating system for Smart TVs to manufacturers who wish to license the technology and use it in their own production devices.

The movement of the brand means a blow to the dispute with other companies that already offer a similar platform, such as Samsung’s Tizen and Google’s Android TV, which is more present in competitors.

According to LG, webOS already has about 20 manufacturers around the world committed to the partnership, including RCA, Ayonz and Konka. They will be entitled to the look adopted by the user interface and the applications supported by the system, which includes streaming video services and other utilities. New allies are due to be announced soon.

According to the brand, the novelty “has the potential to reshape the TV sector in both technology and content generation, significantly expanding LG’s presence in the global home entertainment market.”

WebOS is a system originally made by Palm, acquired by HP and resold to LG. Since 2014, the platform has been used in South Korean smart TVs, currently being upgraded to the sixth generation.