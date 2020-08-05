LG Q92 to come with Snapdragon 765G processor

Leaks and rumors about the LG Q92 have been around for a while. The phone, which is said to have a short time before its official announcement, has passed Geekbench’s benchmark test. Q92 left the test with a similar result from Velvet 5G, another LG phone. The phone scored 613 points in single core and 1946 points in multiple cores.

Since the same processor is at the heart of both smartphones, it should not be a surprise. The Q92 also carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. According to the Benchmark result, this processor is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. This overlaps with the information seen in Google Play Console.

It is also seen that the smartphone will have a 6.8 inch screen with 1080p resolution. It is stated that this panel is more likely to be an LCD than OLED. While the internal storage may appear to be 128 GB, it’s no surprise to offer other options here.

The Q92 seems to be just one of the 13 devices that are said to be available in the Q series. Different versions of the device are expected to be offered for mobile operators in South Korea.

LG Q92 will carry the 5G expansion to the middle segment. The smartphone is expected to compete with the 5G versions of phones like the Samsung Galaxy A71 and A51.



