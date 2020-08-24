LG Q92: price and features of your cheapest 5G mobile

Summer is ending and we are entering the last stretch of the third quarter of the year. A year that for everyone has been rare with the arrival of COVID 19, but that has not prevented the different companies in the world of smartphones from launching their products on the appointed day. LG also joins those that can launch their products and the proof of this is the arrival of the LG Q92 on the market.

This is the cheapest LG 5G

LG always surprises by showing the world its terminals that have some characteristic that makes them unique. The best example is the LG Velvet, an upper mid-range that stood out for its great design and its features focused on multimedia content. But in the Korean house they have not been left behind and today we have seen what the LG Q92 is like.

The device will have a 6.67-inch LCD screen in Full HD + resolution. In the upper central part we find a hole where a 32 MPX lens is installed, while in the rear part four are placed. Their arrangement does not have a module that contains all the lenses, as we are seeing in many manufacturers. The Korean firm has divided them into two large and two small lenses divided into 48 MPX in the main one, an 8 MPX ultra-wide angle and two 5 and 2 MPX sensors for the depth sensor and the macro respectively.

The external characteristics of the LG Q92 are closed with its military certification MIL-STD 810G. This certifies the device as capable of surviving extreme conditions of temperature, shocks and falls. But inside we find some very interesting features since it will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G brain, which offers great performance and of course 5G.

To close the rest of the chipset, the LG Q92 has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It has an NFC chip, 3.5 mm jack, Bluetooth 5 and a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charge. As for the fingerprint sensor, you will find it on the side of the terminal instead of on the back.

Price and availability of the LG Q92

Now that you know the LG Q92 you should know that it is a device intended for the mid-range. It will be released in Korea at a price of 355 euros at the exchange starting on August 26.



