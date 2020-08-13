LG Q92 leak specifications and images similar to Velvet 5G

In the last few weeks, we have seen the beginning of the emergence of information related to the launch of yet another device that can compose the LG product line, the Q92 that was seen in the Geekbench with Snapdragon 765G and that will be one of those with 5G connectivity in the intermediate segment .

Continuing with the emergence of new information, we have the supposed leakage of what remains of the hardware that can be shipped on the device in question and its photos, thus showing what can be expected from the launch, which still has no confirmed date to happen.

According to the publication made on Twitter, in addition to the well-known Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and 6GB of RAM seen in the Geekbench, we also have that it will have 128GB storage and a 6.7 “screen with Full HD + resolution and a hole in the screen to house the camera 32MP front.

In the rear, we have that the device brings a set of quadruple cameras that consists of a main camera of 48MP, an ultra-wide secondary of 8MP, a tertiary for depth of 5MP and a macro chamber with 2MP.

LG Q92 Specifications & Image

•6.7 inch FHD+ Punch Hole

•Snapdragon 765G

•6GB + 128GB Storage

•48+8+5+2MP Rear Camera

•32MP Front Camera

•8.49mm Thickness & 193Grams

•4000mAh Battery

•Side Mounted FP

•AI Sound Stereo Speaker

•Ceramic White, Mirror Titanium, Mirror Red pic.twitter.com/Jdmym6sm0T — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 13, 2020

In addition, it is also confirmed in the alleged leak that the device will have a digital reader located on the side of the device and a battery with a total capacity of 4,000 mAh, as well as the already traditional military certification that is seen in other devices of the brand.

As for the colors available, the supposed leak reveals that it can arrive in the colors Ceramic White, Mirror Titanium and Mirror Red.

Supposed technical specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Processor: Octa-core up to 2.4GHz

GPU: Adreno 620

RAM: 6GB

Internal storage: 128GB

Screen: Full HD + 6.7 “with hole for front camera

Front camera: 32MP

Rear cameras: 48MP + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP depth + 2MP macro

Battery: 4,000 mAh



