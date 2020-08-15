LG Q92 5G features and price revealed

South Korea-based technology company LG revealed all the features of the new mid-segment smartphone LG Q92 5G. Within this information, the price and release date of the device have also been determined.

LG Q92 5G features revealed

Having a hard time in the smartphone market, LG is preparing to launch its mid-segment 5G phone. The new smartphone, whose development seems to have reached the final stage, appeared on Geekbench this month. Now, all the features of the device have been revealed.

LG Q92 5G features were announced on the South Korean social media platform Naver Cafe. Accordingly, the phone will have red, gray and white color options. In addition to the color options, the phone, which has a 6.7 inch FHD + perforated screen design, comes with 4 cameras on the back. Powered by the overclocked Snapdragon 765G processor, the device offers 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The LG Q92 5G, which is expected to come out of the box with the Android 10 operating system, is very ambitious about meeting expectations.

There is a 48 Megapixel main camera, an 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera, a 5 Megapixel depth sensor and a 2 Megapixel portrait camera on the back. The selfie camera of the device will be 32 Megapixels. On the battery side, it supports fast charging with 4,000 mAh battery power.

It will be available for pre-order on August 21 and will be available on August 28.



