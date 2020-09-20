LG Q42 introduced with different design!

LG quietly announced today a new budget-friendly smartphone known as the LG Q42, which has been on the agenda for a long time. LG Q42 introduced with a different back design!

We can say that LG found a different way to make its smartphone design more original in 2020. He applied the beginning on the LG Wing model. The second phone with a different design is LG Q42.

As you can see below, the design is completely normal but the back looks quite unusual. It looks like a kind of film or sticker, which LG calls the Unique Wave Model, is attached to the back cover. So just by changing this label, color and pattern, it can easily refresh the new design.

LG Q42 features with different back design!

As for the features and price of the smartphone, the price has not been announced yet, but it is clearly expected to be a budget-friendly smartphone device. It will appear before users with a 6.6-inch diagonal wide screen, but only in HD + resolution. As for the mobile processor, MediaTek supports Helio P22.

The LG Q42 will also come out of the box with 3 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage memory. It has a 13 Megapixel main camera, a 5 Megapixel super wide angle lens, a 2 Megapixel macro camera, a 2 Megapixel depth sensor rear quad camera and an 8 Megapixel front camera. The battery that will be powered by the smartphone will be 4000mAh. With different back design, the LG Q42 size is 165 x 76.7 x 8.4 mm and it weighs 184 g. It supports USB-C and Bluetooth 5.0.



