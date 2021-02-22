LG postpones roll-out cell phone launch

LG is expected to postpone the launch of its revolutionary LG Rollable phone. According to Yonhap News, the company reportedly told screen supplier BOE and other suppliers to put smartphone development on hold. The launch was scheduled for March this year.

The device is part of LG’s Project Explorer – a portfolio of smartphones with new formats. As demonstrated at CES 2021, the LG Rollable has the shape and size of a standard device. However, if the user needs more space, the screen scrolls to a format almost the size of a tablet. The portfolio also includes the LG Wing, which has not yet reached the Brazilian market.

The report released by Yonhap came amid rumors that LG no longer has a concrete plan for launching the device. In addition, in January of this year, the company sent an email to its employees stating that “all possibilities are open” for the future of the smartphone business. That’s because the past five years have not been kind to LG, as the company has experienced a long series of loss-making quarters and has lost market share to rival manufacturers. However, the company’s CEO, Bong-Seok Kwon, clarified that there was no intention to sell his cell phone business.

Brazilian market

At the moment, the roll-up cell phones available around the world are prototypes. So, it is likely to take years before they are released and finally arrive in Brazil. So far, only foldable cell phones like the Galaxy Fold and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip are available and are marketed in the country, in addition to the Motorola Razr. On the other hand, it is important to note that there are not yet many models of folding cell phones available on the global market.