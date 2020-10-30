LG phone with expandable memory up to 2 TB K92 5G

LG announced its new mid-segment phone, the K92 5G. The price of the phone, which is likely to attract attention with its features, is higher than expected. LG will be released November 19 5g K92 will be coming to Turkey is unknown for the moment.

South Korean technology giant LG announced its new mid-segment phone K92 5G at an event it organized. The phone, which has impressive features, seems to be able to attract attention with its expandable storage area, which supports up to 2 TB. So what does LG’s new smartphone promise consumers?

The LG K92 5G has a 6.7-inch FHD + resolution display. The front camera on the perforated screen offers consumers 16 MP resolution with a 77 degree wide angle. LG engineers chose to place the phone’s fingerprint sensor sensor on the side panel of the phone, not the screen.

Introducing the LG K92 5G

LG’s new smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 690 processor. This power is supported by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. In addition, consumers can expand the storage space by installing a microSD card of up to 2 TB in this smartphone. The most disadvantage of the phone that works with Android 10 is its battery. The LG K92 5G comes with a 4,000 mAh battery.

When we look at the back of the LG K92 5G, we see the 4-camera setup. This camera setup includes a 64 MP main camera, a 5 MP ultra wide angle camera, a 2 MP macro camera and finally a 2 MP depth camera. The main camera of the phone also offers a wide angle of view to consumers with a viewing angle of 81 degrees. In addition to all these, the phone has stereo speakers and LG 3D Sound Engine support.

LG K92 5G specifications

Screen: 6.7 inch, FHD + IPS LCD

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690

RAM: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB (microSD support up to 2 TB)

Front Camera: 16 MP (f / 2.0)

Rear Camera: 64 MP (f / 1.78) + 5 MP (f / 2.2) + 2 MP (f / 2.4) + 2 MP (f / 2.4)

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Operating System: Android 10

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C

Announced with all these features, LG K92 5G will be released on November 19. The price of the smartphone, which has a single color option, was announced as $ 359. LG K92 5g will be coming to Turkey is unknown for the moment.



