LG patents the design of a laptop with a folding screen

Oppo recently unveiled its concept phone with an “expandable display”. LG, on the other hand, was one of the first to implement this technology with the name of the folding screen. The company, which first included this screen technology in upper segment TVs, seems to be preparing to use this screen in other product categories.

LG’s new patent file shows a completely new laptop design. This laptop carries a 17-inch folding screen. The size of the screen can be pulled up to 13.3 inches thanks to its ability to be folded.

Looking at the shared images, it is seen that the keyboard and trackpad section of the laptop can also be folded when not in use. This means that the footprint of the computer will become even smaller. It is curious how this interesting design will be put into practice.

It’s worth noting that although LG has designed a laptop with a curved screen, it’s not guaranteed that it will turn into a real product. Although companies often patent such designs, these designs do not always turn into real products.



