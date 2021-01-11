LG OLED TV, which can be curved and straight, introduced

CES 2021 got excited with LG’s bendable OLED TV model. The features of the screen, which fascinates with its new generation panel and sound technology, also look impressive. The screen, which changed shape when requested, attracted great attention.

LG OLED TV that changes shape when desired is introduced

South Korean technology giant LG made a bombshell debut at CES 2021 and announced its player-focused 48-inch OLED TV that can be curved or flat according to user needs. The new panel allows you to make the screen curved or flat screen with one button.

The new LG OLED TV can achieve a curved structure from a flat screen up to a radius of 1,000 mm at the touch of a button. The new generation display offers a refresh rate between 40 Hz and 120 Hz. Thanks to artificial intelligence, the panel can automatically detect the content. When you play games, 120 Hz switches to a lower refresh rate when dealing with movies or other content.

The 48-inch LG OLED TV comes with Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) technology, which transmits sound through screen vibration instead of the standard speaker. The screen offers 1000 nits of brightness, while it also supports HDMI 2.1 supported inputs and AMD FreeSync technologies with Nvidia G-Sync.