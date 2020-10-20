LG Oled R, a rollable 4K TV 74,000 euros already on sale

Roll up a mat and put it away; roll up the beach towel and put it away; roll up the TV and put it away. For several years we have seen brands like LG present prototypes of new devices with the futuristic technology of flexible screens. In the field of mobile phones, brands such as Samsung and Xiaomi have been among the first to put on sale a folding smartphone with a non-rigid screen. And in the field of televisions, LG has done the same.

LG Oled R 4K

Imagine having a kind of long but very narrow design table from which a panel suddenly emerges that unrolls before your eyes, and then turns on and becomes a 65-inch 4K television that, when you finish using it, rolls up again. itself and disappears. It’s not Back to the Future Part 2 – you already imagined this technology 31 years ago: This is what the LG Oled R (RX model) does before your eyes, a rollable TV that has officially come out in South Korea.

The device, unveiled at last year’s IFA 2019, is built in a brushed aluminum casing, and doesn’t skimp on luxury with a wool-covered speaker from Denmark’s prestigious Kvadrat textile company. Customers can choose from four cover shades – Signature Black, Moon Gray, Topaz Blue or Toffee Brown – and further personalize their unit with a name or message engraved on the aluminum base.

Adapting to ratios

LG SIGNATURE OLED R features a 65-inch liquid OLED display that takes advantage of self-illuminating pixel technology and individual dimming control. And since it can be rolled up, it adapts perfectly to the type of ratio you want to use or in which content is coming, showing more or less surface for it in its three different display formats: Full View, Line View and Zero View.



