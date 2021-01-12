LG mobile phone with sliding screen to be launched in 2021

In addition to updating its line of Smart TVs, LG took advantage of CES 2021 to reveal a mobile phone with a retractable screen, which uses a special display to increase the content display area. Despite being experimental, the curious device, provisionally called “LG Rollable”, will hit the market this year, according to the manufacturer.

Ken Hong, a spokesman for the South Korean company, spoke with Nikkei Asia and explained that the presentation at CES 2021 serves to end speculation and confirm that the mobile phone is a reality. “Our management wanted to show that it is a real product, since there were many rumors around the smartphone”.

The LG spokesman also stressed that the foldable cell phone is part of the company’s product catalog for this year and will be available for purchase in the near future, as well as other devices exhibited at the fair. “As [the smartphone] was shown at CES 2021, I can say that it will be launched later this year.”

The retractable screen phone from LG was born from the experimental design division of the South Korean manufacturer. According to Nikkei Asia, the company is working with the Chinese company BOE Technology to develop the display that can be rolled up.

The smartphone uses a special screen with “flexible organic diode” technology, according to the news agency. So far, LG has not provided extra details about the smartphone with a retractable display, such as dimensions or hardware of the device.

The LG Rollable is not the first product with a retractable display presented by the company. During CES last year, LG unveiled televisions with a “roll-up” monitor, which stores the screen inside the base when the product is not in use.