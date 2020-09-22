LG, Middle Segment with Stylus Pen Support, K71

LG announced its new mid-segment phone, the K71. The phone, which can meet daily needs with its technical features, seems to be able to attract the attention of consumers. LG K71’s release date and price are currently unknown.

South Korean technology giant LG has added a new member to its mid-segment smartphone product range. The phone called “K71” seems to be one of LG’s ambitious models in recent times. Let’s take a closer look at the technical specifications of this smartphone, if you wish.

LG’s new smartphone has a screen of 6.8 inches that offers FHD + resolution. The notch on the screen, which has wide bezels, allows the front camera to be placed with 32 MP resolution. LG engineers, who do not use a fingerprint reader sensor embedded in the screen, have chosen to place this sensor on the back of the phone.

Introducing LG K71

LG K71 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P35 processor. This power is supported by a combination of 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space. In addition, users can expand their storage space with the help of a microSD card. While it is not known whether the smartphone with a 4,000 mAh battery offers fast charging support, users will be able to experience the Android 10 operating system on the LG K71.

When we look at the back of the phone, there is a triple camera setup. This camera setup includes the main camera offering 48 MP resolution, an ultra wide angle camera offering 5 MP resolution, and finally a 5 MP depth camera. This camera setup is placed horizontally on the back of the phone. In addition to all this, it should be noted that this smartphone has Stylus Pen support. In this way, users will be able to use pens that can be purchased separately.

LG K71 specifications

Screen: 6.81 inch, FHD + resolution

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 128 GB (microSD support available)

Front Camera: 32 MP

Rear Camera: 48 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Operating System: Android 10

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE, GPS, USB Type-C

Dimensions: 171.4 mm x 77.7 mm x 8.7 mm

Weight: 220 grams

In the statements made by LG officials, the phone’s release date and price were not mentioned. If the company pursues an affordable pricing policy for this phone, it may be able to entice consumers in search of a mid-range device.



