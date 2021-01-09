LG launches webOS 6.0 for new TVs and NFC control

This Friday (8), the electronics manufacturer LG announced two news to its consumers. The first of these is the webOS 6.0 operating system, which will arrive on the brand’s OLED, QNED Mini LED, NanoCell and UHD smart TVs manufactured this year, providing “a more enjoyable and intuitive content discovery experience.” The second is a remote control with NFC technology and new features.

According to the company, changes in the OS will be automatically noticed by the public that already knows its solutions. “The new home screen offers faster access to the most frequently used applications and speeds up content discovery with recommendations based on user preferences and viewing history,” he says, adding that everything is displayed in full screen, which makes the interface a central hub for configurations.

Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company, says: “The latest version of our user-friendly open TV platform webOS 6.0 represents the most significant update since we introduced webOS in 2014.”

Although limited to newer devices, it is anticipated that previous products will have the implementation of the launch.

Simplified sharing

With “premium design” and access keys to Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Netflix, LG Channels, Google Assistant and Alexa, the company’s new controls bring the Magic Tap, which, with the help of NFC, allows the sharing of content displayed on smartphones with televisions and vice versa, just to bring both “accessories” together.

Voice commands are also performed by the components. “All the viewers need to do to get the information they need is to talk,” argues the South Korean, stressing that easier and friendlier purchases of products that appear on selected channels and services are part of the package.

To demonstrate how everything will work in practice, LG was present at CES 2021 with a virtual stand, an event that starts on January 11 (next Monday).