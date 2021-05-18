LG Launches The World’s Lightest Notebook Line in Brazil

LG: On Monday (17), LG Electronics do Brasil announced the arrival of the LG gram family to the country, with five notebook models considered the lightest in the world. According to the company, they offer minimalist design and high performance and durability – attested by rigorous tests of drop, vibration, corrosion, high and low temperatures, in addition to pressure variation.

Equipped with Intel Core processors, the products, he says, are certified by Guinness World Records. For example, the 14-inch model weighs less than 1 kg and the 17-inch model weighs just 1,350 kg.

“LG gram notebooks, in addition to being the lightest in the world, are also synonymous with strength, durability and performance, with MIL-STD 810G military certification. The new LG gram line is multitasking and fits at any time in your life, feature that proved to be even more essential in this pandemic moment “, highlights Gustavo Yoshida, manager of computer products at LG.

“Convenience and quality experience”

Among other features of the LG gram line are screens with “practically imperceptible” edges and “innovative video processing technology”, with Intel Iris Plus in the 10th generation versions and Intel® Iris® Xe in the 11th versions.

In addition, the Black Edition models, with 16 and 17 inch options, are equipped with the Intel Evo platform – with 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor -, 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 16:10 screen with 99% fidelity in the DCI-P3 color standard. Titanium models are available in 14, 15 and 17 inch options, have a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8 GB of DDR4 RAM.

Finally, with the exception of the 14-inch options, which charge a 72 Wh battery, the package completes an 80 Wh lithium-ion component.

“With the launch of the new notebooks of the LG gram line, we reaffirm LG’s mission to offer solutions that facilitate the daily lives of consumers, not only through the technologies and innovations embedded in the products, but also by providing convenience and an experience of quality for all “, defends Gustavo.