LG Launches LG OLED TV 48C1 at Ubisoft Forward Post-Show

LG: Ubisoft Forward promises a lot of cool news for fans of the company, with the presence of beloved franchises rocking E3 2021! But, in addition to games, the producer also signed a very cool partnership with LG to promote the launch of the LG OLED TV 48C1.

Thus, LG Electronics do Brasil will be the official sponsor of Ubisoft Forward’s post-show, highlighting its new 48-inch TV with optimized features designed directly for the gamer market.

It can even replace a PC monitor if you prefer to play games with it, as there are four HDMI 2.1 inputs running at 4k and 120Hz with HDR. In other words, even the new generation consoles are also perfect for playing there, taking advantage of all the OLED technology with self-illuminating pixels.

“We brought the LG OLED TV 48C1 so that the Brazilian consumer has an even more superior experience with their favorite games,” said Senior Product Manager at LG, Igor Krauniski. To achieve this goal, the television has a response time of less than 1ms, with an extremely low input lag!

Ubisoft Forward is scheduled for June 12th at 4 pm GMT and will be broadcast live on the Voxel channel! How are your expectations for the event and for E3 2021 as a whole? Comment below!