LG launches its flexible panel TV in Spain, at a price of 99,999 euros

LG: In the world of televisions, the LG brand is one of the best considered, especially in the current 4K UHD stage, by those who are looking for a panel that shows them perfect blacks without backlit areas. The brand is also one of those that always seeks to surprise the user, something they have already done by presenting a completely transparent OLED flat TV.

Also a design that was shown for the first time in 2017 and is already real: A flexible screen TV capable of being rolled up and stored until new use.

LG Signature OLED R

Imagine having a kind of long but very narrow design table from which a panel suddenly emerges that unrolls before your eyes, and then turns on and becomes a 65-inch 4K television that, when you finish using it, rolls up again. itself and disappears. It’s not Back to the Future Part 2 – you already imagined this technology 32 years ago: This is what the LG Oled R (model RX), a rollable TV, does before your eyes.

Of course, it is not as easy as ordering it and having it arrive the next day, since from the moment you order it until you receive it, 4 months will pass: Each Oled R is produced to order, assembled and finished by hand by LG factory production professionals in South Korea, hence the lead time.

More expensive than in Korea

As it usually goes through customs, taxes, VAT, etc., the price changes from one market to another. In South Korea, the retail price of the Signature OLED R is 100 million won, an exchange rate of € 74,759. Here in Spain that price rises more than € 25,000.

And that is what always happens: Innovation is paid for at the price of gold until the technology is standardized. Will LG design prevail and will we see more TVs from other brands of this style?