LG launches electronic mask with fans and UV disinfection

Since March of this year until God knows when, an element that many of us had never used, such as masks, have become something necessary, recommended and / or required – depending on the country – in the West. And there are them to use and throw away, as a filter, to be able to use for a few hours, several days, a specific number of washes … But they also take advantage of technology, such as the Xiaomi Youpin Q5S Electric Anti haze Sterilizing Mask that we met a few months ago.

LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier

But in the face of a new and interesting market such as that of electric / electronic masks, it is normal for other brands to sign up. And that’s what the Korean LG has done with its PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier, a mask that uses 2 HEPA H13 filters, similar to the filters used in the home air purification products that LG makes. These replaceable high-performance filters allow the mask to “deliver fresh, clean air both indoors and outdoors.”

Mounting dual ventilators and a patented respiratory sensor, the ‘wearable’ mask allows users to breathe clean, filtered air while the respiratory sensor detects the user’s breath cycle and volume. and adjust the dual three-speed fans accordingly. The fans are automatically revved up to help air intake and slow down to reduce resistance when you exhale to make breathing easier.

Respiratory sensor and breath adjustment

Ergonomically designed, LG PuriCare Wearable adjusts to minimize air leakage around the nose and chin. The design also allows you to wear it comfortably for hours, as it also mounts a lightweight 820mAh battery that offers up to 8 hours of operation in low mode and 2 hours in high mode.



