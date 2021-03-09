LG launches air purifier starting at $ 5.1k

LG announced on Monday (8) that it launched the PuriCare 360 ​​° air purifier on the Brazilian market. The equipment, which has a Wi-Fi connection and can be controlled with a smartphone, is starting at $5.1 thousand.

According to LG, the product eliminates viruses, bacteria, allergens, dust particles, ultra-fine dust, hair, odors, smoke and gases that are harmful to health. It is equipped with the “Multi-Filtration System”, which performs 6 steps to eliminate impurities from the air.

In addition, PuriCare 360 ​​° has a function called “Clean Booster”, which purifies the environment up to 24% faster than normal. It emits a jet of fresh air that reaches distances of up to 7.5 meters.

The electronic device has an intelligent system that identifies the quality of the air, classifying it from red (polluted) to green (clean).

Also according to the company, it can also be controlled remotely through the LG ThinQ mobile app, it has low noise and it also cleans at floor level.

PuriCare 360 ​​° is now available from leading retailers in two models. AS651DWH0 has a filter, can act in a space of up to 61 m² and has a suggested price of $5.1 thousand. The AS101DWH0 version has two filters, reaches 100 m² and can be found from $7,200.