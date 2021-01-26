LG K62 Plus shows that optimization is still the best way

The K62 Plus is the most complete model among the three presented simultaneously by LG for the line at the end of 2020. After analyzing K52 and K62, it is time to see how it fares, and whether it is worth paying more or if it is better to go to one of the cheaper brothers.

Launched at a hefty price of R $ 2,099, the K62 Plus is a direct successor to the K61, bringing a slightly larger but lower resolution screen, even the MediaTek Helio P35 chip together with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and the same battery 4,000mAh, but coming with Android 10 from the factory under the new LG interface.

In our official battery test we ran several popular apps, games and services in timed cycles until the battery is completely depleted, with a standby time between cycles to monitor consumption in the background. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.

The apps present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:

6 minutes of use (each) – WhatsApp, Youtube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome;

1 minute (each) – Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5 and Injustice;

4 minutes of 3G / 4G calls;

2 minutes of use (each) – Facebook, Gmail and GMaps

Results

After our tests with the K62 Plus, we arrived at the following results:

It took 23 hours and 10 minutes for the device to shut down.

The screen remained on for 11 hours and 14 minutes.

We run 16 complete test cycles, including:

96 minutes of browsing on Chrome;

480 minutes of WhatsApp, Spotify, PowerAmp, MX Player and YouTube (96 minutes each);

96 minutes of games (Pokémon Go, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Injustice, Modern Combat 5 and Asphalt 8);

96 minutes from Facebook, Gmail and Google Maps (32 minutes each);

64 minutes of voice calls via 3G / 4G;

The app that consumed the most was Spotify;

The least consumed app was Facebook;

The temperature was between 26 ° and 38 ° C;

Standby consumption was 1% per hour;

The device took 2 hours and 26 minutes to go from 0 to 100% with the 10W charger that comes in the box.