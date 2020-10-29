LG K62 +, K52 and K62 arrive in Brazil for up to R $ 2,099

This Thursday (29), LG announced the arrival of three new cell phone models to Brazil: LG K62 +, LG K62 and LG K52. Expanding the K family of brand intermediaries, the devices come with four cameras, a 6.6 “HD + screen, 4,000 mAh battery and military resistance.

The difference between them is due to the processor, RAM, internal storage, construction and camera sensors.

LG K62 +

The LG K62 + is the toughest version of the line, with a frosted glass finish that reduces fingerprints. The rear camera sensors have 48 MP (main), 5 MP (wide angle), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth) and double flash. The front sensor has 28 MP.

The processor is a MediaTek MT6765, which comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Like the other devices, the battery has 4,000 mAh.

The LG K62 + is available from today for R $ 2,099.

LG K62

The LG K62 also has exactly the same camera sensors on the rear, with a 13 MP front camera.

Internally, the device has the same processor as the Plus version, with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The LG K62 is available for $ 1,799.

LG K52

The LG K52 is the most modest model among those launched today. Although it also has four rear cameras, the main sensor drops to 13 MP, while the others remain the same as those of the “older brothers”. The front sensor has 8 MP and is located in a puch hole in the central part of the screen.

However, the battery has the same 4,000 mAh, but we see a drop in other numbers, such as the MediaTek MT6762 processor and the 3 GB of RAM accompanied by 64 GB of internal storage.

The construction of the device is also different from the models mentioned above, with a wavy finish on the rear. The fingerprint sensor is on the right side of the product.

The LG K52 is available for R $ 1,499.



