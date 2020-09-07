LG K52 phone leaked! Design appeared

LG introduced its phone called K31 last month. The South Korean company is preparing to reveal the new member of the K series soon. The design of the phone, which will bear the name LG K52, was seen with a new leak.

K52’s photos were shared by the famous sensor, Evan Blass. The photos show the K52’s front camera inserted into the hole in the upper left corner of the screen and a quad camera system on the back. The phone with the fingerprint scanner placed on the edge is offered in two color options, blue and white.

Specifications of LG K52 are still unknown. However, in official documents, it is believed that the device with the model number LM-K520EMW is K52. The model in question was recently approved by GCF. Previously, the Wi-Fi Alliance and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had approved the phone.

More details about the LG K52 are expected to be revealed in the coming days.



