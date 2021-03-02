LG K52, K62 and K62 +: mobile phones for good photos

Launched in Brazil at the end of 2020, the new LG K series phones arrived with the mission of strengthening the portfolio of intermediate models of the brand in the country, featuring highlights such as the quadruple set of cameras at the rear, the long battery life and the good internal storage capacity.

The three Smartphones – LG K52, LG K62 and LG K62 + – have some points in common, such as the size of the screen, 6.6 inches, with HD + resolution and 20: 9 ratio, offering greater immersion to the contents viewed. The long-life battery, with a capacity of 4,000 mAh, is also the same in all of them, as well as the version of the operating system, Android 10.

The differences are in the design, the processor and some other aspects, remembering that the three variants are part of a line with entry and intermediate models, being indicated for users who are looking for a good and cheap cell phone to perform simpler tasks .

Which cell phone to buy among the models of the new family of intermediates from LG? To help with this task, we present a summary with the main aspects of each version. Check out.

LG K52

The most basic version of the new series, the K52 is the trio’s cheap cell phone, differentiating itself from the others by having a wavy design on the back, which in addition to providing a bolder look, also offers protection from scratches, preventing the appearance of unwanted marks in that area.

The model, sold in green, red and gray, brings the MediaTek MT6762 Helio P22 processor with eight cores and a frequency of 2 GHz, accompanied by 3 GB of RAM, a set that makes it possible to carry out simpler everyday tasks without major difficulties (access to social networks, surf the internet, use streaming).

Its storage capacity is 64 GB, allowing you to install a good number of apps, save photos and videos. If you need more space, you can expand the memory to 2 TB with a microSD card. It is also worth mentioning the 3D sound technology, the digital sensor on the side and the military resistance, guaranteeing protection against humidity, shocks and extreme temperatures (both cold and hot).

As for the cameras, there are four lenses at the rear: the main, 13 MP, the super wide angle of 5 MP, the macro of 2 MP and the depth sensor of 2 MP. The front, located in a hole in the upper central part of the screen, has 8 MP of resolution. Artificial intelligence, portrait mode and video recording in Full HD at 30 FPS are some of the functions available.

LG K62

Buying a smartphone to make even more amazing photos is what you are looking for? With the LG K62, it will be possible to take better quality photos of the Moon and other objects in the night sky, taking advantage of the 48 MP main camera and Quad Cell technology, which calibrates the lens to record images in low light conditions.

The other sensors at the rear bring the same specifications as the K52, while the front camera jumps to 13 MP resolution, making it possible to make high quality selfies and with the bokeh effect to highlight your face among objects and other people.

It also brings improvements to the processor, which is the MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 with eight cores and 2.3 GHz, working alongside 4 GB of RAM. The space available to store apps and other files is the same as the previous model (64 GB), as well as expansion via card up to 2 TB is also available.

Support for Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C connector, the traditional P2 input for headphones at the bottom, fingerprint sensor on the side and MIL-STD-810G certification for fall protection are some of the other attractive features of the phone.

LG K62 Plus

What is the best 2021 smartphone among the three novelties presented by LG? The K62 + is certainly the right option for those looking for a bigger model. And one of the differentials is the front camera located in a “punch hole” design on the screen, whose resolution reaches 28 MP, the best performance of the trio in this regard.

Still in relation to the camera, it brings the integrated YouTube Live feature, a tool for content producers who want to broadcast live on their cell phones, and the Flash Jump Cut mode, which takes sequential photos in minimal time intervals, generating the stop effect. motion.

Another highlight is the storage capacity, doubled by the manufacturer compared to the others. There is 128 GB of space for you to store whatever you want. The processor and RAM have the same specifications as the standard K62.

Available in sky blue and white, it also has a button dedicated to Google Assistant, a frosted glass finish on the rear and a double flash, among other differentials.