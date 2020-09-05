LG K52, Colors and new camera design leaked

The LG K line has the main intermediaries of the South Korean manufacturer, with the LG K41s, LG K51s and LG K61 being the most recent models, launched in Brazil in June. As we noted in our reviews, the devices have a current and neat design, responsive interface and good quality in selfies, but end up wanting in their screens, cameras and autonomy.

It seems, however, that LG is already working on a successor, at least for the K51s. New renderings leaked by the famous leaker Evan Blass show what the LG K52 could be. The company’s next intermediary should end up having its look reworked, with a camera module significantly larger than its predecessor, aligned to the upper left corner of the rear.

It is possible to notice the presence of no less than 4 sensors, in addition to a large double flash, but there is no information on resolution and other settings. The new device can even abandon the fingerprint reader at the rear, and relocate the front camera sensor to the center of the panel, compared to the left alignment of the K51s.

Some subtle changes in colors should also be made, with the blue tint having edges on it, while the white variant has chrome edges. Unfortunately, details about chipset and other specifications are still unknown. Still, considering the date shown in the image, it shouldn’t be long before official data is released.



