LG K51S vs Moto G8 Plus: compare price and spec

The LG K51S and Moto G8 Plus are two intermediate phones with similar specifications. Most recently, the LG smartphone was launched in June with the rear quad camera and octa-core processor as the highlight.

The Motorola smartphone arrived in Brazil in 2019 renewing the popular Moto G line. The LG K51S was presented with a suggested price of R $ 1,499, but it is already seen with discounts in the range of R $ 350. As for the Moto G8 Plus that was announced for R $ 1,699 and is already sold on the web for values ​​in the range of R $ 1,200. Check the comparison of the devices in the following lines.

Design and canvas

The LG K51S follows the design already traditional in the brand’s smartphones, bringing cameras arranged horizontally on the rear of the device – different from the Moto G8 Plus, with a vertical photographer set. In both cases, the rear also allocates the fingerprint reader. On the front, a drop-shaped notch receives the Moto G selfie camera. The LG K51S, in turn, abandoned the cutout and adopted a hole in the screen to house the front sensor.

It is in terms of screen that smartphones are the most distant. The LG has a 6.5-inch display and HD + resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), common for devices in the category. The Moto G8 Plus has a slightly smaller screen of 6.3 inches, but with Full HD + resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels).

As for resistance, the LG K51S should win. According to the manufacturer, the device has MIL-STD-810G military certification that promises to make the phone more resistant to falls.

The LG phone is sold in red and titanium colors. The Motorola smartphone is available in sapphire or cherry blue.

Camera

The Moto G8 Plus tends to take the best in photos even with three sensors at the rear. With laser auto focus, the main camera has 48 MP (f / 1.7 aperture) and has Quad Pixel technology, which provides four times more sensitivity to light. There is also the night vision function for taking photos at night (Night Vision). The other sensors are a 16 MP (f / 2.2) ultra wide and a 5 MP (f / 2.2) ultra, intended for portrait mode, a function that blurs the background of the image.

The LG K51S has a quadruple set divided into: main sensor of 32 MP; an ultra wide 5 MP (f / 2.2); a 2 MP (f / 2.4) macro lens and a 2 MP (f / 2.4) depth sensor. The manufacturer highlights Quad-Cell technology, which promises to increase brightness and reduce noise in night shots.

Performance and storage

As for the hardware, both phones have settings that should guarantee fluid and gag-free performance in most apps available on the Google Play Store. On the LG side, the processor is an octa-core MediaTek MT6765, with a maximum speed of 2.3 GHz. The RAM is 3 GB.

The Moto G8 Plus features the Snapdragon 665 chip (up to 2.0 GHz octa-core) from Qualcomm. The RAM is superior, with 4 GB.

In both cases, the storage is 64 GB and there is the possibility of expansion via microSD.

Drums

Both Motorola and LG bet on exactly the same battery capacity: 4,000 mAh. According to the manufacturers, Moto G8 Plus and LG K51S should stay away from the outlets for an entire day.



