LG K42 and K71 arrive with MediaTek chips

LG introduced two new intermediary phones that are expected to arrive in Brazil in the future: the K42 and the K71. The smartphones come with a 4,000 mAh battery and MediaTek chips from the Helio line, in addition to an Android 10 system.

Below, you can see the highlights of each of the new models of the South Korean brand.

LG K42

Equipped with a 6.6 inch screen, the product brings HD + resolution and promises to be the cheapest among the launches. The display also has a circular opening to accommodate the front camera, which has 8 MP.

At the rear, the device has a grid with four image sensors, in addition to an LED flash. The set of photos features a 13 MP main camera accompanied by a 5 MP ultrawide solution and two 2 MP auxiliary modules.

The product design also features a reinforced back cover and a dedicated Google Assistant button. The manufacturer added a USB-C connection to the smartphone to recharge the 4,000 mAh battery.

The K42 comes with a Helio P22 processor and 3 GB of RAM, in addition to 64 GB of storage. Pricing and availability have not yet been revealed.

LG K71

The K71 also targets the intermediate segment, but comes with a larger screen than the K42. The model has a 6.8-inch display and Full HD + resolution, in addition to a 20.5: 9 aspect ratio, with a notch for the 32 MP selfie camera.

The product has a triple system of main cameras with a primary solution of 48 MP and two auxiliary modules of 5 MP. While the K42 has a digital reader on the side, the K71 uses a more traditional design and has a sensor on the rear.



