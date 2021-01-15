LG K40S and K41S receive update with Android 10 in Brazil

The LG K40S and K41S smartphones started receiving an update with Android 10 in Brazil this week. The South Korean manufacturer is distributing the novelty through an automatic update, which also includes other enhancements to low-cost devices.

The contemplated users are receiving a notification on their cell phone that allows them to download the update. For those who have already received the warning, the tip is to perform the installation with the device connected to a Wi-Fi network, since the patch has approximately 1.4 GB on both phones.

Upon completion of the download, the update will require the smartphone to be restarted and will take a few minutes to perform the installation. The LG K40S and LG K41S will have the firmware version V20a-BRA-XXX after the procedure.

The main novelty of the update is Android 10, which was not yet present in entry-level smartphones. The devices arrived running Android 9, even with the new edition of the OS already available on the market, which has raised criticism for the manufacturer.

In addition to Android 10, the update also features LG UX 9.0, a new version of the South Korean manufacturer’s customized interface. Users can expect improvements such as gesture navigation, renewed design and improvements to the device’s night mode.

The LG K40S features a 6.1-inch HD + screen, 32 GB for storage and 3 GB of RAM. Equipped with a dual camera at the rear, the device works with the MediaTek Helio P22 chip and is powered by 3,500 mAh battery.

The LG K41S model stands out for bringing four rear cameras. The device comes with more battery, 4,000 mAh, and has a 6.55-inch screen with HD + resolution. On the processing side, the device is also based on the MediaTek Helio P22.