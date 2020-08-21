LG K31 introduced! Here are the features and price

Continuing to work for its budget-friendly models, the company introduced the LG K31 model and its features and price were determined. Aiming to reach many users with affordable models, the company used MediaTek processor in its new model.

The model, which will meet the users with a water drop notch screen, will come out of the box with a dual rear camera setup. The announced price of the model also showed itself quite affordable.

LG K31 specifications

Looking at the features of the new model, the 5.7-inch, HD + LCD screen shows itself. This screen with a waterdrop notch has an aspect ratio of 18.9: 9. After the screen, the hardware shows itself. MediaTek’s Helio P22 processor is used in the model. When we look at the features of this processor, 8 Cortex-A55 core information running at 2.0 GHz reveals itself.

With the processor that supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, it has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. If they wish, users can increase the storage space thanks to the micro SD card.

When the camera is examined among the features of the LG K31, it is seen that there is a 13 Megapixel main camera and a 5 Megapixel ultra-angle camera. There is a 5 Megapixel front camera with this camera that shoots at an angle of 120 degrees.

The model, which has a battery capacity of 3,000 mAh, is charged via micro USB. The model, which has an Android 10 based LG UX interface, also has a fingerprint reader on the back.

LG K31 price

The price has also been shared for the model with such features. In the promotion, it was announced that the model was $ 150. With this price, it seems that the model shows itself as budget-friendly. The model will first meet with users in the USA.



