LG K22 and K22 Plus Announced

LG announced its new entry-level smartphones LG K22 and LG K22 Plus. Smart phones with the same design are distinguished from each other by their memory capacity.

South Korean tech giant LG has officially announced the latest entry-level smartphones LG K22 and K22 Plus. Both smartphones, which appeal to consumers who have minimal expectations from smartphones, offer extremely modest features in terms of both design and hardware.

The new LG K22 and K22 Plus, which have a drop-notched, thick bezel design, appear as two phones with the same design, both from the front and from the back. The main difference between the two devices is in terms of hardware.

Powered by Qualcomm’s lowest-level Snapdragon 215 processor, smartphones have Adreno 308 GPU at the graphics point. 2 GB of RAM in K22, 3 GB in K22 Plus; The internal storage of 32 GB in the K22 increases to 64 GB in the K22 Plus.

Both smartphones come out of the box with the Android 10 operating system and have MIL-STD-810G military grade ruggedness certification. Again, both smartphones offer users a 3,000 mAh battery, which we can call small for today’s conditions, and 4G connectivity support.

LG K22 specifications

Processor: Snapdragon 215

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 32 GB

Screen: 6.2 inch HD +

Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 5 MP

Battery: 3,000 mAh

Operating System: Android 10

LG K22 Plus specifications

Processor: Snapdragon 215

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Screen: 6.2 inch HD +

Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 5 MP

Battery: 3,000 mAh

Operating System: Android 10

The price of the LG K22 and K22 Plus, both of which are available in three different colors: red, blue and gray, have not been announced yet. LG’s new smartphones are expected to be available in markets where entry-level smartphones are popular, especially in South America.



