LG K Series Smartphones Draw Attention with FullVision Screens

K41s and K61, which stand out from LG’s K Series phones with their fullvision-enabled wide screens, promise an advanced multimedia and gaming experience.

LG K41s and LG K61, the leading phones of the series, come with a 6.5 inch FullVision screen, battery and DTS-X 3D cinematic sound system, with the motto of a pocket cinema and game console.

6.5 inch FullVision Screen

The phones’ FullVision 6.5-inch screen allows users to watch movies and play games on a larger screen, allowing users to master all the details. LG K41s and LG K61 also stand out with “sound”, one of the most important features that make movies and games immersive. At this point, it is possible to hear accurate and clear sounds with DTS-X.

Attracting attention with their long battery life, the models promise to offer their users a long-term movie and game experience with a 4,000 mAh battery.

LG K41s and K61 Specifications

LG K41s

Chip: 2.0 GHz Octa-Core

Screen: 6.55 inch 20: 9 HD + FullVision Screen

Memory: 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

Rear: 13MP Standard Camera / 5MP Super Wide Angle Camera / 2MP Macro Camera / 2MP Depth Camera

Front: 8MP Standard Camera

Battery: 4,000mAh

Size: 165.7 x 76.4 x 8.2mm

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / USB Type-C

Color: Titanium

Other: AI (Artificial Intelligence Supported) Camera / DTS: X 3D Cinematic Sound System / Google Assistant / Google Assistant Button / Google Lens / Fingerprint Reader / MIL-STD 810G American Military Endurance Certificate

LG K61

Chip: 2.3 GHz Octa-Core

Screen: 6.5 inch 19.5: 9 FHD + FullVision Screen

Memory: 4GB RAM / 64 or 128 GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

Rear: 48MP Standard / 8MP Super Wide Angle Camera / 2MP Macro Camera / 5MP Depth Camera

Front: 16MP Standard

Battery: 4,000mAh

Size: 164.5 x 77.5 x 8.4mm

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi Dual Band / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / USB Type-C

Color: Titanium / White

Other: AI (Artificial Intelligence Supported) CAM / DTS: X 3D Cinematic Sound System / Google Assistant / Google Assistant Button / Google Lens / Fingerprint Reader / MIL-STD 810G American Military Endurance Certificate



