LG introduces its air-purifying mask

The Corona virus epidemic, which has affected the whole world, has greatly changed the way we live. Masks, which were not included in our lives before, have become one of the most important parts of our daily life. South Korea-based LG, which works on this subject, officially introduced its air-purifying mask.

The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier mask uses replaceable filters to clean the air. Let’s add that the technology used by the mask in question is quite similar to the air purification products that LG has developed for home use.

It should be noted that the introduction of LG did not mention the Corona virus outbreak. However, it was frequently hinted that the mask was developed for the pandemic that the whole world is in. According to the information shared by LG, the mask can measure your breathing speed.

The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifie can also adjust the speed of its fans according to the breathing of the user. LG, which first announced that it produced a mask in July, also announced that it would donate 2 thousand of the mask to the Seoul University hospital.

PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier product is aimed to make it easier for healthcare workers to wear masks for long periods. Finally, let’s add that in the promotional bulletin published by LG, there is no indication that the mask protects against the spread of the Corona virus.



